Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Kershaw is pitching through "continued left shoulder trouble," but he will play through the injury down the stretch, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Roberts added that Kershaw's shoulder is affecting both his velocity and command. However, giving him an extended rest between starts wouldn't help the issue, so Kershaw will continue to pitch as scheduled in the Dodgers' rotation unless his condition worsens. The 35-year-old ace gave up three runs over five innings during his start Tuesday against Miami and didn't factor into the decision en route to a Marlins victory.