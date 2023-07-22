Kershaw (shoulder) will throw an "up-down" bullpen session Monday rather than pitch in a simulated game, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Kershaw reportedly came out of his last bullpen feeling good, but the Dodgers will nevertheless slow down his throwing program slightly. He had been set to throw three innings in a simulated game, but that will now have to wait for a few more days.
