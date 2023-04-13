Kershaw (2-1) picked up the victory against San Francisco on Wednesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out four batters over six innings.

Kershaw got off to shaky start Wednesday, allowing a pair of runs in the first inning and another in the second. The veteran southpaw found his footing thereafter, retiring 12 of the final 14 batters he faced and ending up with the win. Kershaw is no longer striking out batters like he did in his prime, but he's given the Dodgers a steady presence in the rotation by going exactly six innings in all three of his starts and nabbing a pair of victories. He's posted a 3.50 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB through 18 frames.