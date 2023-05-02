Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that Kershaw is currently the scheduled starter for Friday's game against the Padres, Matthew Moreno of DodgersBlues.com reports.

Dustin May was lined up for Friday's start with Kershaw going against the Padres on Saturday, but the Dodgers appear committed to wanting May to get some rest. Kershaw was outstanding in his last start with seven scoreless innings against the Cardinals on Saturday, and he's allowed just one run over his last 20 innings.