Kershaw (4-1) earned the win Sunday, allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk over six innings against the Cubs. He struck out six.

The Dodgers found themselves down 2-0 in the bottom of the first after leadoff man Nico Hoerner reached on a fielding error while Cody Bellinger and Seiya Suzuki each tagged Kershaw for singles. HoweverKershaw managed to settle down after the inning, retiring 11 of the next 12 batters he faced before Yan Gomes hit a solo home run to start the fifth. With the win, Kershaw entered a five-way tie for first place in Wins for the 2023 season and currently ranks sixth in innings pitched. He is expected to take the bump again Saturday versus the Cardinals in Los Angeles.