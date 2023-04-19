Kershaw (3-1) earned the win Tuesday, allowing zero runs on three hits and zero walks over seven innings against the Mets. He struck out nine.

The future hall of famer had a vintage performance, getting out of jams to start and finish his outing. The southpaw also passed Mickey Lolich for 22nd all-time in strikeouts, with 2,833. While the 35-year-old has impressive career accomplishments, he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down in the present day. His 0.92 WHIP is 11th in the league through Tuesday's games, and he's only giving up one free pass per game. Next up is an away tilt against the Cubs in a few days.