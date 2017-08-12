Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Set for bullpen Sunday

Kershaw (back) is set to throw another bullpen session Sunday, David Vassegh of AM 570 in Los Angeles reports.

The Dodgers' ace will throw his second bullpen of the weekend after tossing a successful session Friday. Kershaw will likely ramp up his pitch count Sunday, and if all goes well, he could be ready for a rehab assignment as his next step. As it stands, Kershaw could be back on the mound for the Dodgers later this month.