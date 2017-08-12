Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Set for bullpen Sunday
Kershaw (back) is set to throw another bullpen session Sunday, David Vassegh of AM 570 in Los Angeles reports.
The Dodgers' ace will throw his second bullpen of the weekend after tossing a successful session Friday. Kershaw will likely ramp up his pitch count Sunday, and if all goes well, he could be ready for a rehab assignment as his next step. As it stands, Kershaw could be back on the mound for the Dodgers later this month.
More News
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Successful bullpen session Friday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Set for mound work Friday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Throws off flat ground again Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Targeting weekend bullpen session•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Throws off flat ground•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Three straight days of catch•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...