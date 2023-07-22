Kershaw (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a three-inning simulated game Monday, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.

Kershaw threw a successful 40-pitch bullpen session before the Dodgers' series opener Friday against the Rangers and is now ready to take the next step in his recovery from the left shoulder inflammation that sent him to the IL in early July. He could return to the Los Angeles rotation sometime in early August if all continues to go smoothly.