Kershaw allowed one run on one hit while striking out four batters over two innings against Cleveland on Wednesday in a game that was suspended due to rain.

Kershaw seemed to have his stuff working early, racking up eight swinging strikes on 33 pitches and getting each of his final four outs via strikeout. He allowed a solo homer to Jose Ramirez in the first inning but held a 3-1 lead after two frames before the contest was halted and then suspended due to rain. Perhaps the short outing will be positive for Kershaw in the long run, as he's dealt with multiple injuries over the past few seasons and was making just this third start Wednesday since returning from an injury absence that lasted about six weeks. The Dodgers and Guardians will resume the suspended contest as part of a doubleheader Thursday, but Kershaw obviously won't pitch in that contest and thus won't factor into the decision.