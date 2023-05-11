Kershaw (6-2) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits over seven innings in an 8-1 victory over the Brewers. He struck out eight without walking a batter.

Aside from a William Contreras solo shot in the fourth inning, Kershaw was dominant, generating 18 swinging strikes among his 92 pitches. The 35-year-old southpaw is showing is still has plenty left in the tank, posting a 2.36 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 56:10 K:BB through his first 49.2 innings of 2023 with six quality starts in eight outings. He'll look to keep rolling when he next takes the mound, likely at home against the Twins early next week.