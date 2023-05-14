Kershaw will start Tuesday against the Twins despite the recent death of his mother, but he could head to the bereavement list after the outing, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Kershaw won't immediately step away from the team after his mother passed away Saturday, but he could understandably still take some time after starting Tuesday's contest. The veteran left-hander wouldn't necessarily have to miss a start if placed on the bereavement list, though the Dodgers are likely to provide him as much time as he needs.