Kershaw (6-3) took the loss Tuesday versus the Twins, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven in four innings.

It's understandable if Kershaw wasn't feeling 100 percent after his mother's death Saturday, and it remains possible he could go on the bereavement list this week. Tuesday's start was his shortest outing of the season, though he was still able to put in a reasonable effort. He has a 2.52 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 63:11 K:BB over 53.2 innings through nine starts. Should he step away from the team, Kershaw would be absent for 3-7 days, so there's no guarantee he'd be available to pitch on normal rest this weekend versus the Cardinals.