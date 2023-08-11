Kershaw allowed one run on three hits and no walks while striking out four batters over five innings in a no-decision against Colorado on Thursday.

Kershaw made his return from the injured list after missing about six weeks due to left shoulder inflammation. The legendary southpaw looked good in his return, limiting the Rockies to one run on an Elehuris Montero solo shot in the fifth inning. Kershaw tossed 45 of 67 pitches for strikes and lowered his season ERA to 2.51. The Dodgers figure to allow Kershaw to ease back into things with an eye toward the postseason, though the future Hall of Famer has long had a knack for going deep into games without racking up a ton of pitches.