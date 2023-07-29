Kershaw (shoulder) worked three innings in a simulated game Saturday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The sim game took place five days later than originally anticipated, though Kershaw hasn't had any setbacks. The left-hander has been ramping up as he pushes toward a return to the Dodgers' rotation, which could happen as soon as next week, depending on how he feels in the coming days. Kershaw's last start took place in Colorado on June 27, but he could return without needing a rehab assignment despite spending over a month on the shelf.