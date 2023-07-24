Kershaw (shoulder) is expected to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.
The Dodgers announced Sunday that the southpaw's upcoming side session had been pushed back, and the team has since announced that he'll throw Tuesday instead. Kershaw will likely be re-evaluated following his upcoming bullpen to determine the next step in his rehab.
More News
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Bullpen session pushed back•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Plans altered slightly•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Set for simulated game•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Throws bullpen session•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Slated for bullpen session•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Won't return this weekend•