Kershaw (shoulder) completed a bullpen session Sunday and appears on track to return from the 15-day injured list to start Thursday versus the Rockies at Dodger Stadium, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Kershaw checked out fine following a simulated game this past Thursday, and assuming his shoulder responds well to the bullpen session, his next time on the mound will come this week with the Dodgers. As Vassegh notes, Kershaw typically throws his bullpen sessions three days before his starts, making Thursday his likeliest date for a return to the Dodgers rotation. Kershaw has resided on the IL since July 3 due to an inflamed left shoulder.