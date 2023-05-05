Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed Friday that Kershaw will also start Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Matthew Moreno of Dodgersblue.com reports.

Kershaw will start Wednesday's contest against Milwaukee after Gavin Stone was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City after a disappointing MLB debut against the Phillies. Kershaw has been excellent in 2023, and he'll be making that start against the Brewers on regular rest.