Kershaw allowed two hits and two walks while striking out four over four scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Saturday.

Kershaw was coming off of having his turn skipped due to a left shoulder issue. He ended up working a short start, throwing 56 pitches (34 strikes) before turning the ball over to Emmet Sheehan, who followed up with three more scoreless innings. Kershaw has dealt with the shoulder troubles throughout the second half of the campaign, and with the Dodgers clinching the NL West on Saturday, he may be given additional time off before the playoffs. He's pitched to a 2.52 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 127:36 K:BB through 121.1 innings over 22 starts this season, matching the number of appearances he's made in each of the previous two campaigns. He's tentatively projected for a home outing against the Giants his next time out.