Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Rockies.

Bellinger accounted for Los Angeles' final run of the contest with 431-foot solo shot in the eighth inning. The long ball was his 10th of the campaign, giving him double-digit homers in each of his first six major-league seasons. Bellinger's .212/.273/.396 slash line isn't particularly impressive, but it's a big improvement over his .165/.240/.302 line from last season.