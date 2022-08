Bellinger is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Bellinger is one of three Dodgers regulars who will get a breather for the day game after a night game, with Will Smith and Chris Taylor joining him on the bench. Trayce Thompson steps in as the Dodgers' starting center fielder in place of Bellinger, who went 6-for-24 with a home run, two doubles and three walks while starting each of the previous seven games.