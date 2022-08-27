Price (2-0) blew a save opportunity but picked up the win Friday against Miami.
Closer Craig Kimbrel was deployed in the eighth inning, and Price was chosen to handle the bottom of the ninth after the Dodgers took a one-run lead in the top of the frame. The left-hander immediately served up a game-tying homer to Peyton Burdick to blow the opportunity, though he partly redeemed himself by getting out of the inning with the score still tied despite two Dodgers errors. Price then earned the win when Los Angeles surged for five runs in the extra frame. The veteran has been effective since the All-Star break, posting a 1.15 ERA and 0.64 WHIP over 15.2 innings while picking up two wins, a save and a hold.