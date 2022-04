Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Price (COVID-19) does not yet have a clear timeframe for a return, the Associated Press reports.

Price was placed on the COVID-19 list after testing positive for the virus Sunday, and it remains uncertain when he'll be ready to play again. Per MLB rules, Price can return 10 days after the positive result or by testing negative on two PCR tests as long as he is not showing symptoms and receives approval from the league's joint medical committee.