Solano signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Solano spent the entirety of the 2017 season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the Yankees' system, slashing .282/.329/.391 with four home runs and 48 RBI. The second baseman will provide extra organizational depth up the middle for Los Angeles.

