Dodgers' Donovan Solano: Lands on minor-league DL
Solano (hamstring) was placed on the minor-league disabled list with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
Solano was hitting an impressive .370/.419/.507 with three homers and four stolen bases across 38 games with Oklahoma City prior to suffering the injury. Fortunately, the organization only expects him to miss the next 10-to-14 days as a result of the injury.
More News
-
Dodgers' Donovan Solano: Reassigned to minors•
-
Dodgers' Donovan Solano: Agrees to terms with Dodgers•
-
Yankees' Donovan Solano: Assigned to minor-league camp•
-
Yankees' Donovan Solano: Signs minor league deal with Yankees•
-
Donovan Solano: Elects free agency•
-
Yankees' Donovan Solano: Outrighted to minors•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...