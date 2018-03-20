Solano was reassigned to the minor leagues following Monday's game against the Athletics, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Solano went 9-for-32 with six RBI and three extra-base hits in 16 spring training games. Although he could find himself on the major-league squad in the near future following Justin Turner's broken wrist, he'll likely head to Triple-A Oklahoma City for now.