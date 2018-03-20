Dodgers' Donovan Solano: Reassigned to minors
Solano was reassigned to the minor leagues following Monday's game against the Athletics, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Solano went 9-for-32 with six RBI and three extra-base hits in 16 spring training games. Although he could find himself on the major-league squad in the near future following Justin Turner's broken wrist, he'll likely head to Triple-A Oklahoma City for now.
More News
-
Dodgers' Donovan Solano: Agrees to terms with Dodgers•
-
Yankees' Donovan Solano: Assigned to minor-league camp•
-
Yankees' Donovan Solano: Signs minor league deal with Yankees•
-
Donovan Solano: Elects free agency•
-
Yankees' Donovan Solano: Outrighted to minors•
-
Yankees' Donovan Solano: Hits first homer of year•
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...