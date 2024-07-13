May (elbow) underwent a season-ending surgery to repair a torn esophagus, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

May has been rehabbing from a procedure he had in July 2023 to repair a torn flexor tendon in his throwing arm and was expected to begin a rehab assignment in the coming weeks. However, he'll have to wait until 2025 to return and will be shut down from physical activity for at least two months as result of the throat procedure. The injury occurred in a non-baseball setting. The Dodgers have been dealing with a handful of injuries to their top starters this season, and May's return was expected to ease some of those struggles. For now, James Paxton and Gavin Stone will serve as the Dodgers' top two starters while Tyler Glasnow (back) and Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) are expected to rejoin the rotation in late July or early August. It's unclear if May's recovery will carry over into the 2025 season.