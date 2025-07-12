May (5-6) allowed seven runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings to take the loss Friday versus the Giants.

May gave up a pair of solo home runs as well as a two-run triple. He ran into trouble in the fifth inning, and Anthony Banda was unable to cut off the Giants' rally, which ultimately was too much for the Dodgers to overcome. The seven runs allowed matched a season high for May, who has had mixed results at best since the start of June. He's now at a 4.96 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 88:40 K:BB through 94.1 innings over 17 starts this season. The Dodgers' rotation is getting healthier with Shohei Ohtani building up and Tyler Glasnow returning from a shoulder injury Wednesday, but it's safe to assume May will continue to have a spot at least until Blake Snell (shoulder) is ready to return.