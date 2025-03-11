Manager Dave Roberts stated Monday that May makes sense as the team's fifth starter, Dodgers Territory reports.

Roberts has been impressed with how May has pitched so far in spring training, and with Tony Gonsolin dealing with a minor back issue that flared up while lifting, it appears May will claim the fifth spot in the starting rotation. The 27-year-old has appeared in three exhibitions this spring, most recently tossing three scoreless frames and striking out three Thursday against the Rangers.