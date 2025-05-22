May (2-4) earned the win over Arizona on Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out eight batters over six innings.

May had hit a bit of a rough patch coming into Wednesday, posting a 6.51 ERA over his previous five starts. The right-hander turned things around in fine fashion against Arizona, however, notching his fourth quality start of the campaign but just his second over his past six appearances. May actually was in position to take the loss when he threw his final pitch, but a three-run home run by Teoscar Hernandez in the bottom of the sixth inning turned a 1-0 Dodgers deficit into a 3-1 lead and resulted in the hurler's second victory of the campaign. May had plenty of positive takeaways from this outing -- he tied a season high with eight punchouts and racked up 14 whiffs -- and will look to build upon the victory in what's projected to be a road start in Cleveland his next time on the mound.