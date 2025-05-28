May (3-4) allowed three runs on four hits and two walks over five innings Tuesday, striking out nine and earning a win over Cleveland.

May worked through three scoreless frames before coughing up a three-run shot to Daniel Schneemann in the fourth inning. Beyond that, May didn't face much trouble as he struck out a season-high nine batters. He's posted an impressive 25:5 K:BB over his last three starts but he's given up eight runs over 16 frames during that span. May is sporting a 4.20 ERA with a 58:20 K:BB through 55.2 innings this season. He's lined up to face the Mets at home next week, where he'll look for a third straight win.