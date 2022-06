May (elbow) is doing well in his rehab from Tommy John surgery, but he remains without a return timeline, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

May is just 13 months removed from Tommy John surgery, so he's not particularly close to a return. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts indicated that the plan remains for the right-hander to build up as a starter but acknowledged that he's still "a ways from that point." A mid-August return appears to be a best-case scenario for May.