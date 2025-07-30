Manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that May will work out of the bullpen going forward and will be available as a multi-inning reliever Friday against the Rays, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The right-hander worked behind Shohei Ohtani as a bulk reliever last week and will now be making the full shift to the bullpen. May has otherwise exclusively worked as a traditional starter this season, and his performance in his first year back from flexor tendon and UCL revision surgery has been underwhelming with a 4.85 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 97:43 K:BB across 104 innings.