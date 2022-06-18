May (elbow) threw 40 pitches during an up-down side session Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
May has progressed smoothly in his rehab over the last several months, and the next step in his recovery process will be to face live hitters. Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that the right-hander will have at least four throwing sessions against live hitters, and the team hopes that he'll be able to build up to four innings by the final session. As long as he fares well against live hitters in the coming weeks, May will likely begin a rehab assignment afterward.