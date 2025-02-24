May allowed one hit and struck out one batter over one scoreless inning in Sunday's Cactus League game against San Diego.

It was a successful return to game action for May, who missed all of last season while rehabbing from the right elbow surgery he underwent in July of 2023. The fireballer had resumed throwing off a mound last summer but had his progress halted when he needed throat surgery for an esophageal tear in July. May now appears to be back to full health, and he could either win a spot at the back of the Dodgers' rotation or open the campaign as part of the team's bullpen.