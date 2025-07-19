Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that May will be used out of the bullpen in Monday's game against the Twins as part of a pitching tandem with Shohei Ohtani, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

May's upcoming relief appearance will be his first at the big-league level since 2020, though Roberts suggested it would be a "one-off" arrangement. Though May doesn't appear to have lost his spot in the rotation, the Dodgers are hoping that working behind Ohtani will yield better results for the 27-year-old, who was roughed up for seven earned runs on five hits and four walks over 4.2 innings. Roberts said that the Dodgers are planning to limit Ohtani to three innings Monday, so May should be well positioned to come away with a win if he's able to exit the relief appearance with Los Angeles in the lead.