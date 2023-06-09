Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that May (forearm) is still weeks away from being cleared to pick up a baseball, per MLB.com.

May suffered a right forearm strain during a start against the Twins on May 17 and was subsequently placed on the 60-day IL. That rules him out until at least mid-July, though it's uncertain if he'll be ready to go then. May received a PRP shot in hopes of avoiding surgery, but Roberts clarified that the team won't have a clear picture of his status for the remainder of the season until he's able to start throwing again.