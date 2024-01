Phillips agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Dodgers on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The offseason isn't over, and Josh Hader remains unsigned while other top relievers could be getting shopped, but as things stand, Phillips would be the Dodgers' top ninth inning option again in 2024. He had a 2.05 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 66 strikeouts and 24 saves in 62 games last season.