The Dodgers activated Phillips (personal) from the paternity list Tuesday.
As expected, Phillips will return to the Dodgers bullpen ahead of Tuesday's series opener in Pittsburgh after spending a handful of days away from the team to be with his growing family. He should resume commanding a good chunk of the save opportunities for Los Angeles, especially with Brusdar Graterol now off on a paternity leave stint of his own.
