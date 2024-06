Phillips earned the save in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the White Sox, pitching a perfect inning with one strikeout.

Phillips entered the ninth with a one-run lead and promptly retired the side on 14 pitches, including 10 strikes. The 29-year-old right-hander has been steady in June so far, firing a 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 8:2 K:BB over nine innings with five saves. Phillips has converted 14 consecutive saves, with his last blown save coming against Seattle on Sept. 16, 2023.