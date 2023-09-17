Phillips (2-4) blew a save but earned the win over Seattle on Saturday, allowing an unearned run on two hits and one walk over one inning.

The game was scoreless after nine innings before Los Angeles put up a run in the top of the 10th. Phillips entered in the bottom of the frame looking for a challenging save and retired the first two batters he faced before giving up a two-out single to Mike Ford that scored the tying run. Phillips then surrendered a double and issued an intentional walk to load the bases, but he escaped the jam by getting Teoscar Hernandez to ground out, and Phillips earned the win as a result of the Dodgers plating five runs in the top of the 11th. The blown save was hardly a meltdown considering the circumstances, but it was still Phillips' first since July 4. He's been excellent since then, posting a 2.08 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 20:3 K:BB over 21.2 frames while picking up 11 saves.