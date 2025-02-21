Phillips (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Friday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
It will be his first this spring, as Phillips is still working his way back from a right shoulder injury that kept him out of last year's World Series. While he has already been ruled out for the Dodgers' two-game series in Tokyo versus the Cubs from March 18 to 19, it's not clear whether he might have a chance to be ready for their domestic opener on March 27.
