Phillips pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

Phillips gave up two runs in an inning to earn the save Tuesday, but he was much sharper in Wednesday's outing. He needed 12 pitches (seven strikes) to finish off the shutout win with his first scoreless appearance out of three in August. Phillips is at a 2.66 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 47:10 K:BB while adding 16 saves and six holds over 44 innings this season.