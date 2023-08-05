Phillips allowed a run on one hit over 1.1 innings to earn the save in Friday's 10-5 win over the Padres. He did not strike out or walk a batter.

Phillips entered with two outs and two on in the eighth inning, and he escaped the jam. The Dodgers tacked on three runs, though Phillips gave one of them back in the ninth when he allowed a solo home run to Juan Soto. Phillips is up to 14 saves in 16 chances this season while serving as the Dodgers' top high-leverage option. He's added a 2.36 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 47:9 K:BB with six holds over 42 innings.