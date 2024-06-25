Phillips earned a hold against the White Sox on Monday, allowing one hit in a scoreless inning of work.

It was somewhat surprising to see Phillips -- who is the Dodgers' primary closer -- used in the eighth frame, but there was plenty of sense behind the move given that the White Sox were bringing up the heart of their order. Phillips got through the inning unscathed despite allowing a one-out double to Luis Robert, and Alex Vesia earned his fourth save with a clean frame in the ninth. Phillips' usage Monday suggests that manager Dave Roberts isn't opposed to using him before the ninth inning in the highest-leverage situations, but the right-hander should still receive the vast majority of save chances for Los Angeles. He's been one of the most reliable closers in baseball this year with a perfect 12-for-12 mark in save opportunities along with a 1.66 ERA and 1.02 WHIP.