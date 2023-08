Phillips picked up the save Sunday against the Red Sox. He allowed one hit with no walks while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

Phillips worked around a one-out single to slam the door on the Red Sox and earn the save. It was the 21st save in 23 opportunities for Phillips who now holds a 2.34 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 55 strikeouts over 50 innings on the season.