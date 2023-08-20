Phillips pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in a 3-1 win over the Marlins in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader.

Phillips has picked up a save in each of his last seven outings, and he's kept runs off the board in his last four appearances. He's up to 19-for-21 in save conversions this season while pitching to a 2.49 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 52:11 K:BB over 47 innings overall. Phillips and Brusdar Graterol each earned a save as the Dodgers swept the doubleheader Saturday, but the former has the edge for ninth-inning duties.