Phillips struck out the only batter he faced to earn the save in Tuesday's 11-9 win over the Rockies.

Alex Vesia issued a two-out walk, and Phillips was able to strike out Hunter Goodman on five pitches to secure the save after the Dodgers' ninth-inning comeback. Aside from a three-run misstep in Pittsburgh on June 6, Phillips has pitched well since his return from a hamstring injury. He's at 11 saves with a 1.89 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB over 19 innings this season.