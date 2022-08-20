Phillips pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 2-1 win over the Marlins.
Phillips has been effective all year, and he's strung together five perfect innings in his last five appearances. It's his third streak this year of at least five outings without allowing a baserunner. The right-hander owns a 1.31 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 56:12 K:BB through 48 innings this year, and he now has two saves to go with 15 holds, a 5-3 record and two blown saves in 48 appearances. Craig Kimbrel pitched Tuesday and Wednesday but didn't feature Thursday, so it's of at least mild intrigue that Phillips got this save opportunity, but it's likely just a move to give Kimbrel an extra day of rest. Prior to Friday, Phillips hadn't appeared since Tuesday.