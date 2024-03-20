Phillips earned a save against the Padres in South Korea on Wednesday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning.

Phillips entered in the ninth frame with the Dodgers holding a comfortable three-run lead, and he kept things stress-free for his club by retiring the side in order on 12 pitches. After easing his way into the closer role last year, the right-hander appears set for steady work in that capacity in 2024, with manager Dave Roberts commenting early in camp that Phillips would get "the brunt" of the team's save opportunities. That makes him an appealing fantasy target given the Dodgers' potential to rack up wins and Phillips' outstanding results each of the past two seasons.