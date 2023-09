Phillips struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 22nd save of the season in an 8-5 win over the Nationals.

The right-hander needed just 11 pitches (eight strikes) to convert his 10th straight save chance, fanning Jake Alu and Carter Kieboom to wrap things up. Phillips' last blown save came in early July, and he sports a stellar 1.47 ERA, 0.55 WHIP and 17:2 K:BB through 18.1 innings since the All-Star break.